Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

SG Justin Anderson is making the most of his opportunity to play. The rookie first-round pick had been buried on the bench for most of the season posted his first career double-double with a career-high 19 points (4-7 FGs, 3-5 3FGs, 8-8 FTs) to go along with a career-high-tying 10 rebounds, one steal and a career-best three blocks in a career-high 38 minutes. Anderson scored in double figures for the seventh time this season, four coming in the last eight games.

F Dirk Nowitzki scored 21 points and the Mavericks are closing in on a playoff spot after pulling away from the Memphis Grizzlies 103-93 on Friday at American Airlines Center. Nowitzki came into the game in one of the worst five-game shooting stretches of his career, but made 6 of 12 shots to post his highest scoring game since March 23.

G J.J. Barea was lost in the first half with a groin injury on Friday. “Hopefully not serious,” Rick Carlisle said of Barea’s injury. “We don’t know a timetable. He did try to come back, but it was pretty clear that he couldn’t finish the game.”

PG Deron Williams (sports hernia) hopes to return for the playoffs if the Mavs qualify. He has missed eight straight games. “Nothing’s changed in terms of a lack of a timetable,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “Going forward, he’s doing a few things, getting a lot of treatment, doing whatever strength work he can do.”