#US NBA
April 12, 2016 / 3:51 AM / a year ago

Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Justin Anderson, who had played well after stepping in for injured F Chandler Parsons, managed three points and six rebounds in 26 minutes. Anderson missed all four of his shots from the floor, three of those coming from 3-point range. Sunday’s effort occurred after the rookie scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a win over the Grizzlies on Friday.

G Raymond Felton led the Mavericks with 21 points Sunday in a road loss to the Clippers.

G J.J. Barea did not play Sunday due to a groin injury he sustained Friday.

