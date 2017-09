G Wesley Matthews led Dallas with 22 points in a Game 3 loss to the Thunder.

PG J.J. Barea returned after sitting out Game 2 with a groin strain, but he didn’t fill the void left by Deron Williams. Barea had a team-high five turnovers, went 1-for-4 from 3-point range and struggled containing Thunder G Russell Westbrook most of the night.