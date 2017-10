F Dirk Nowitzki is expected to return at Utah. He has been sidelined since the team’s season-opening 130-121 loss to the Indiana Pacers. He has been nursing a sore Achilles tendon and dealing with a stomach ailment. Without the veteran forward, Dallas (0-3) is one of six NBA teams that still hasn’t won this season. In three games vs. Utah last season, he averaged 19.3 points on 55.3 percent shooting.