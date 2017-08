F Dirk Nowitzki is playing through a sore Achilles tendon. "He just has to work through this period of getting his legs back and getting back to feeling himself," coach Rick Carlisle said. Nowitzki started at center Friday with C Andrew Bogut inactive due to personal reasons.

C Andrew Bogut was inactive due to personal reasons. PF Dirk Nowitzki moved into Bogut's spot, with G J.J. Barea moving into the lineup.