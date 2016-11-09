Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

G Seth Curry came off the bench to score a career-high 23 points for the Mavericks in a win over the Lakers on Tuesday. Next up, he faces his brother, Warriors G Stephen Curry, on Wednesday in Oakland.

G Wes Matthews, whose average of 37.7 minutes per game ranks third in the NBA, played 38 minutes Tuesday against the Lakers. He finished with nine points and seven assists.

F Harrison Barnes, after a 31-point performance in a win over the Lakers on Tuesday, didn't blink when asked his thoughts on facing his former club, the Golden State Warriors, for the first time Wednesday. "It's another game," Barnes said with a straight face. "We're 2-5, trying to be 3-5 and go back home."

G J.J. Barea contributed 18 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the Mavericks' road win against the Lakers on Tuesday.

G Deron Williams (sore left calf) sat out a second consecutive game Tuesday.