FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 10, 2016 / 7:32 AM / 10 months ago

Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Seth Curry came off the bench to score a career-high 23 points for the Mavericks in a win over the Lakers on Tuesday. Next up, he faces his brother, Warriors G Stephen Curry, on Wednesday in Oakland.

G Wes Matthews, whose average of 37.7 minutes per game ranks third in the NBA, played 38 minutes Tuesday against the Lakers. He finished with nine points and seven assists.

F Harrison Barnes, after a 31-point performance in a win over the Lakers on Tuesday, didn't blink when asked his thoughts on facing his former club, the Golden State Warriors, for the first time Wednesday. "It's another game," Barnes said with a straight face. "We're 2-5, trying to be 3-5 and go back home."

G J.J. Barea contributed 18 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the Mavericks' road win against the Lakers on Tuesday.

G Deron Williams (sore left calf) sat out a second consecutive game Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.