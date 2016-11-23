FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 24, 2016 / 4:25 AM / 9 months ago

Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Devin Harris (toe) participated in some parts of Tuesday's practice. He will need at least another week before he sees game action.

F Dirk Nowitzki could be ready to play Wednesday after missing the last eight games because of a sore right Achilles tendon. "We'll see how he feels in the morning," Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said, according to the Dallas Morning News. "I certainly hope he's getting close."

PG Deron Williams (calf) participated in some parts of Tuesday's practice. Williams' return date still isn't certain.

