FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
December 2, 2016 / 3:01 AM / 9 months ago

Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Wesley Matthews had a season-high 26 points and hit five 3-pointers Wednesday in the Mavericks' loss to the Spurs.

G Devin Harris was active for the first time this season after being out with a toe injury. He played 11 minutes, all in the first half, and didn't score Wednesday against the Spurs. "I'm still working into game shape," he said. "It felt good to get back out there and get on the court. I wanted to help the guys get a win, but it was a tough loss."

PF Dirk Nowitzki (Achilles) is out for at least the next two games. He has missed 12 of the team's first 17 games.

G Deron Williams finished with nine points, eight rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes. He is having his playing time limited after recently recovering from a strained left calf.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.