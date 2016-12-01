Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

G Wesley Matthews had a season-high 26 points and hit five 3-pointers Wednesday in the Mavericks' loss to the Spurs.

G Devin Harris was active for the first time this season after being out with a toe injury. He played 11 minutes, all in the first half, and didn't score Wednesday against the Spurs. "I'm still working into game shape," he said. "It felt good to get back out there and get on the court. I wanted to help the guys get a win, but it was a tough loss."

PF Dirk Nowitzki (Achilles) is out for at least the next two games. He has missed 12 of the team's first 17 games.

G Deron Williams finished with nine points, eight rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes. He is having his playing time limited after recently recovering from a strained left calf.