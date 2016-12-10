FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 11, 2016 / 3:47 AM / 8 months ago

Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Seth Curry returned after missing the last four games with a right knee sprain.

F Dorian Finney-Smith had a season-high 12 points, plus eight rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes.

F Dirk Nowitzki (Achilles) has played just five games this season. Dallas owner Mark Cuban said "hopefully" Nowitzki will return to practice next week.

C Andrew Bogut missed his second consecutive game and could miss up to several weeks after sustaining a right knee bone bruise against Charlotte on Monday. Bogut joins F Dirk Nowitzki (Achilles) and G J.J. Barea (calf) on the injured list. Dallas owner Mark Cuban said "hopefully" Nowitzki, who has played five games this season, will return to practice next week.

PG Deron Williams finished with 16 points, including going 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, and six assists.

