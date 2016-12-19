Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

G Seth Curry, who played for the Kings last season, was a pest defensively in the first half against his former team, getting deflections and a couple of steals that helped set the tone for a Dallas win Sunday.

F Dirk Nowitzki (Achilles) said he hopes to return before the end of the year, but can't guarantee that will be the case.

G J.J. Barea (calf) missed his 16th consecutive game Sunday, but said he hopes to return to action sometime this week.

C Andrew Bogut (knee) could return before the end of December.

G Deron Williams scored 15 points and added seven assists Sunday in the Mavs' win over the Kings.