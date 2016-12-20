F Dirk Nowitzki (right Achilles strain) remained sidelined against the Nuggets on Monday. The Mavericks hope to have him back by the end of the calendar year.

G J.J. Barea returned from a right calf strain for the Mavericks. He finished with 11 points in 13 minutes.

C Andrew Bogut (right knee) did not play Monday against the Nuggets. The Mavericks hope to have him back by the end of the calendar year.

G Deron Williams scored 23 points and handed out eight assists for the Mavericks (7-21).