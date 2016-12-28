Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

PG Pierre Jackson, a Baylor product, was signed Tuesday and scored seven points in his NBA debut late in a loss to Houston.

G Wesley Matthews scored 19 points in a loss to Houston. Matthews wasn't pleased with the number of technical and flagrant fouls on the night. "I don't know what that was. It wasn't even basketball," Matthews said. "Tempers between two in-state teams that play each other four times. ... We have to be better than that. There was opportunity for us to channel it into basketball, and we didn't do that."

F Dirk Nowitzki played 15 minutes in the first half and rested in the second half Tuesday.

C Andrew Bogut returned to the Mavericks after missing the previous 11 games with a bone bruise in his right knee. Bogut had six points, two assists and two steals in 11 scoreless minutes. He also was called for a flagrant foul that helped spur a game-changing 16-0 run by the Rockets in the second quarter.