8 months ago
Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
#US NBA
December 31, 2016 / 3:38 AM / 8 months ago

Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Wesley Matthews scored 20 points, and the Mavericks extended their dominance of the Lakers with a 101-89 victory Thursday. He scored half of his points in the decisive third quarter by hitting 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

F Harrison Barnes scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and the Mavericks extended their dominance of the Lakers with a 101-89 victory Thursday.

G J.J. Barea (left leg muscle strain) missed his fourth consecutive contest Thursday. Injuries have kept Barea out of 22 games this season.

