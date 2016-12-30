Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

G Wesley Matthews scored 20 points, and the Mavericks extended their dominance of the Lakers with a 101-89 victory Thursday. He scored half of his points in the decisive third quarter by hitting 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

F Harrison Barnes scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and the Mavericks extended their dominance of the Lakers with a 101-89 victory Thursday.

G J.J. Barea (left leg muscle strain) missed his fourth consecutive contest Thursday. Injuries have kept Barea out of 22 games this season.