F Harrison Barnes led seven Mavs in double figures with 19 points.

F Dirk Nowitzki missed 12 of 13 shots to score just three points, but had 10 rebounds.

G J.J. Barea strained his left calf in the fourth quarter and will be out "a while," according to coach Rick Carlisle.

PG Deron Williams had 16 points and eight assists against the Utah franchise he broke into the NBA with.