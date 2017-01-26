Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

G Seth Curry scored 20 points in the Mavericks' 103-95 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center.

F Justin Anderson chipped in with 11 points off the bench.

G Pierre Jackson signed a second 10-day contract with the Mavericks. Through Tuesday, the rookie was averaging 3.7 points through six games with Dallas.

SG Wesley Matthews (hip) sat out the Wednesday game at Cleveland, and he won't play Thursday at Oklahoma City, according to coach Rick Carlisle.

F Harrison Barnes scored 23 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Mavs.

F Dirk Nowitzki scored 19 points Wednesday.

C Andrew Bogut returned to the active lineup Wednesday after missing six games with a strained hamstring.

PG Deron Williams didn't play in the second half after spraining his left big toe.