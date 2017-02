G Seth Curry and G Yogi Ferrell scored 15 points each in the Mavericks' loss at Denver on Monday.

G J.J. Barea (left calf strain) missed his seventh straight game Monday.

C Andrew Bogut (right hamstring strain) was out for his fourth consecutive game Monday.