Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

C Nerlens Noel (knee soreness) was out, but could be available Saturday against Phoenix.

G Seth Curry scored 18 points Friday.

F Jarrod Uthoff and G Manny Harris were active after signing 10-day contracts Thursday.

G Yogi Ferrell had 17 points against his former Nets team Friday.

G Manny Harris and F Jarrod Uthoff were active after signing 10-day contracts Thursday.

F Harrison Barnes led four Mavericks in double figures with 21 points.

F Dirk Nowitzki, one game removed from surpassing 30,000 career points, overcame a 0-5 shooting start to score 13.

G J.J. Barea, back after missing the last 20 games with a calf injury, played in his 485th career game with the Mavs, which is 10th most in franchise history.