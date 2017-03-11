FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
March 12, 2017 / 5:02 AM / 5 months ago

Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Nerlens Noel (knee soreness) was out, but could be available Saturday against Phoenix.

G Seth Curry scored 18 points Friday.

F Jarrod Uthoff and G Manny Harris were active after signing 10-day contracts Thursday.

G Yogi Ferrell had 17 points against his former Nets team Friday.

G Manny Harris and F Jarrod Uthoff were active after signing 10-day contracts Thursday.

F Harrison Barnes led four Mavericks in double figures with 21 points.

F Dirk Nowitzki, one game removed from surpassing 30,000 career points, overcame a 0-5 shooting start to score 13.

G J.J. Barea, back after missing the last 20 games with a calf injury, played in his 485th career game with the Mavs, which is 10th most in franchise history.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.