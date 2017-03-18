Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

F/C Nerlens Noel, who spent 2 1/2 seasons with the Sixers, had nine points and five rebounds off the bench for the Mavericks. The Sixers gave him a video tribute in the first quarter and the fans responded with a warm ovation, which Noel acknowledged.

F Dwight Powell had 14 points to lead the Mavs, who lost for the third time in four games.

G Wesley Matthews returned after missing Wednesday's victory in Washington with a strained right calf. He scored three points on 1-of-8 shooting from the field in a little over 24 minutes.

G J.J. Barea had 11 points Friday.