G Devin Harris was fined $25,000 after his aggressive actions toward referee Ben Taylor in Wednesday's 121-118 loss at New Orleans. Harris was issued two technical fouls early in the second quarter and had to be restrained by teammates after being ejected by Taylor.

F Dirk Nowitzki finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Mavericks but went 3 of 17 from the field, including 1 of 6 from beyond the arc.