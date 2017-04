G DeAndre Liggins was claimed off waivers by Dallas from Cleveland on Tuesday. In 16 games (19 starts) for the Cavs this season, he averaged 2.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

F Dirk Nowitzki scored a game-high 21 and pulled down eight rebounds in his last game of an injury-plagued season, a home loss to Denver on Tuesday.