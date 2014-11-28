Preview: Mavericks at Raptors

With all the attention focused on the Cleveland Cavaliers and the talented teams in the Western Conference, it’s been a well-kept secret that the Toronto Raptors are one of the best teams in the NBA. The Raptors look to make another quiet statement Friday with a seventh straight win when the Dallas Mavericks visit to begin a four-game road trip. Certainly plenty of points will be scored, as the Mavericks enter leading the NBA in scoring (109.3) while the Raptors are second (108.0).

The last time Toronto won eight straight games was in 2000-01 and the franchise record is nine straight. Dallas shoots an NBA-best 55.1 percent on 2-point shots - which is on pace to rank third in NBA history. However, the success for both teams can be found in turnover margin; each ranks among the top-3 in least committed and most forced, averaging nearly plus-six on the season.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), TSN (Toronto)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (11-5): Dallas snapped a two-game losing streak Wednesday with a 109-102 overtime win over New York. Tyson Chandler rolled back the clock with season highs of 17 points and 25 rebounds - three shy of his career high - against his former team and Dirk Nowitzki scored a season-high 30. While Dallas seems to score at will, it also gets the job done on defense; the Mavs lead the league in forcing turnovers (19.1), including six in the overtime Friday.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (13-2): The heart-and-soul of the team is Kyle Lowry, one of two players (LeBron James) in the Eastern Conference averaging 18 points, six assists and five rebounds. He had 14 points and a season-high 13 assists in a 126-115 win over Atlanta on Wednesday. DeMar DeRozan, one of two players (Jimmy Butler) in the East averaging over eight free-throw attempts, scored 27. Lou Williams continued his excellent play off the bench, draining four 3-pointers en route to 22 points. He is averaging 24.3 points and 3.5 3-pointers over his last four games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Raptors won both games last season, as Jonas Valanciunas recorded double-doubles in each game (30 points, 25 rebounds in 60 minutes).

2. Toronto is 11-0 this season when leading after three quarters and 46-2 dating to the start of last season, including 27-0 at home.

3. Among guards who attempt 10 two-point field-goal per game, Dallas G Monta Ellis has the third-highest field-goal percentage (.502), behind Chris Paul (56.8) and Dwyane Wade (51.3).

PREDICTION: Raptors 118, Mavericks 107