Preview: Mavericks at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors look to snap out of a mini-slump when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Toronto has lost three of its last four games, including a lackluster 104-94 home loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Toronto coach Dwane Casey has become increasingly frustrated with his team’s inability to get on a roll and his emotions boiled over after the latest loss. “It’s terrible. I mean it’s totally unacceptable the way we performed,” Casey told reporters. “Shame on us. The way you come into the game with that disposition of ‘OK, we’re at home, we’re OK.’ It’s not OK. How many times do we have to do that before it smacks us upside the head and wakes us up?” Dallas posted a strong effort in Friday’s 97-88 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies - allowing its fewest points since late November and also receiving 10 points in 18 minutes from backup center JaVale McGee. “If you look at all the good teams, they all have athleticism from their bigs,” forward Dirk Nowitzki told reporters of McGee. “He was definitely a game-changer for us.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), Sportsnet One

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (15-12): Small forward Chandler Parsons had a solid all-around performance against Memphis with 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Parsons started slowly after having microfracture surgery on his right knee in the offseason but has recently picked up his play and received a season-high 32 minutes against the Grizzlies. “Everybody wants a nice cooked steak, but nobody wants to see you chopping up the cows in the back,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle told reporters. “The last five or six months, Parsons has been in the back butchering the cows - that’s the kind of work he’s had to do.”

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (17-12): Center Jonas Valanciunas was cleared on Monday to resume practicing and a timetable for his return should be announced soon. Valanciunas broke his left hand against the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 20 and has missed the past 15 games. He was off to a solid start before the injury by averaging 12.7 points and 9.3 rebounds to go with five double-doubles.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Toronto has won four of the last six meetings, including a 102-91 victory on Nov. 3.

2. Dallas backup PG Devin Harris (hamstring) will likely sit out for the second straight contest.

3. Raptors SF DeMarre Carroll (knee) will miss his ninth straight game.

PREDICTION: Raptors 106, Mavericks 104