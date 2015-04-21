Preview: Mavericks at Rockets

The Houston Rockets showed off their offensive balance in Game 1 of the Western Conference playoffs while Dwight Howard got a chance to make his impact felt. The Dallas Mavericks will attempt to adjust and even the series at 1-1 when they visit the Rockets for Game 2 on Tuesday.

James Harden was held to 24 points in Game 1 but was one of seven players to score in double figures as the Rockets claimed a 118-108 victory. “Everybody was being involved,” Harden told reporters. “They can’t only stop just one person. They put two on the ball with me and I made the pocket passes, made the easy play.” The Mavericks put seven scorers in double figures as well but could not overcome 17 turnovers. “I think we’re going to see some obvious things we need to do better, and I think we’re going to see some positive things we need to build on,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle told reporters. “And from there, we’ll come back in here Tuesday and get a better start to the game.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT, TXA 21 (Dallas), ROOT (Houston)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS: Dallas fell behind 32-19 after the first quarter and spent too much energy playing catchup. “We’ve got to come out and be the aggressor,” Mavericks center Tyson Chandler told reporters. “I mean, we’ve got to pick up fullcourt and deny the wings, making things more difficult for them. I think they were way too comfortable bringing the ball up the floor and way too comfortable getting into their offense.” Dirk Nowitzki led Dallas with 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting in Game 1 but also committed six turnovers.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS: Howard spent the final few weeks of the regular season slowly working his way back from a knee injury and only managed 17 minutes in Game 1 while dealing with foul trouble. “It was a little frustrating, but my biggest thing was, when I‘m out there on the floor, just play as hard as I can despite the fouls and not allow that to take me out of the game,” Howard told reporters. “I‘m going to get called for some fouls sometimes. I just got to play through it, continue to block shots, continue to run the floor and continue to control the paint.” Howard made the most of his limited time with 11 points, five rebounds and five blocks.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets attempted 42 free throws to the Mavericks’ 17 in Game 1, led by Harden’s 15-of-17 effort.

2. Houston rookie F Clint Capela got the minutes with Howard on the bench over F Joey Dorsey.

3. Dallas F Chandler Parsons went 5-of-15, including 0-of-4 from 3-point range, in his first playoff game against his former team.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 109, Rockets 107