Rockets 118, Mavericks 108

HOUSTON -- James Harden and the Rockets got some much-needed help off its bench from Corey Brewer who tallied a dozen fourth-quarter points as the Rockets beat the Dallas Mavericks 118-108 on Saturday night at Toyota Center in Game 1 of their Western Conference first round series.

Brewer nailed three 3-pointers during a three-minute stretch in the fourth to help carry the Rockets to a 1-0 series lead.

The Rockets held on despite center Dwight Howard being plagued by fouls. He compiled 11 points, five rebounds and five blocks in just 17 minutes. Howard picked up his fifth foul at the 8:08 mark of the fourth, but instead of folding like they did without Howard in the second quarter, the Rockets rallied.

Harden finished with 24 points and 11 assists while Brewer added 15 points in 23 minutes off the bench. Rockets forwards Trevor Ariza (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Terrence Jones (19 points, nine rebounds) contributed to the scoring balance, keyed in part by former Mavericks guard Jason Terry, who nailed four 3-pointers and had with 16 points.

Related Coverage Preview: Mavericks at Rockets

The Mavericks never got closer than five points in the fourth. Forward Dirk Nowitzki led Dallas with 24 points while center Tyson Chandler had 11 points and a game-high 18 rebounds.

The starting backcourt of Rajon Rondo and Monta Ellis combined for only 31 points and nine assists.

Howard opened the game engaged on both ends, throwing down a pair of vicious dunks while also blocking three shots in the first quarter. His early activity, combined with a flurry of Houston 3-pointers, allowed the Rockets to surge to a 19-6 lead when Terry drilled a 3 in transition at the 6:16 mark.

Houston closed the period leading 32-19 thanks to 10 fast-break and a 16-8 advantage on points in the paint.

But momentum swung when Howard picked up his third foul with 9:56 remaining in the first half. The Mavericks responded by attacking the rim with impunity, slicing an 11-point deficit to 37-34 on a Chandler Parsons dunk and a Chandler tip-in sandwiched around a Rondo jumper.

Dallas extended that run until it reclaimed the lead at 42-40 when Rondo scored on a reverse layup at the 4:12 mark of the period.

That the Rockets closed the half with a 59-55 lead served as a testament to Harden, who capped the period with four free throws and an assist to Ariza, who drilled a 3-pointer with nine seconds left.

NOTES: Mavericks F Chandler Parsons rejoined the lineup but remains a wild card relative to his impact on the series. Parsons missed the final six games of the regular season with a right knee injury, a lengthy stretch for a player who averaged 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists in his first year with Dallas after three seasons with the Rockets. “He’s just got to make sure he approaches this the right way, too,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “You don’t jump back in all at once and try to do everything all at once. I think he understands that.” ... Rockets C Dwight Howard remains on a minutes restriction after right knee surgery in February. Howard played in just one of the four regular-season meetings against Dallas. ... Rockets reserve G/F K.J. McDaniels suffered a non-displaced right elbow fracture in the season finale against the Utah Jazz and is out for the entirety of the postseason.