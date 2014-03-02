Preview: Mavericks at Spurs

San Antonio point guard Tony Parker is a game-time decision when the Spurs host the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Parker has missed the previous six games with an assortment of injuries – shin, groin, hamstring, back and hand – and will need coach Gregg Popovich to sign off on his return prior to tip-off. The Mavericks have won 10 of their last 13 games but are coming off a disappointing 100-91 loss to the Chicago Bulls as they blew a 16-point lead.

The Spurs are 5-1 while Parker heals up with power forward Tim Duncan leading the way. The future Hall of Famer had 17 points and 16 rebounds in Friday’s 92-82 victory over the Charlotte Bobcats and he moved into 12th place in the NBA history with 13,753 rebounds, passing former Houston Rockets star Hakeem Olajuwon (13,748). “Obviously, I watched him growing up playing and played against him for a little while,” Duncan said of Olajuwon afterward. “I respect what he did throughout his career. It’s an honor.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Southwest (Dallas, San Antonio)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (36-24): The collapse against Chicago continued a season-long pattern of Dallas letting double-digit leads get away. Forward Dirk Nowitzki was irritated with the latest one, which prevented the Mavericks from moving into sixth place in the Western Conference. “First-half leads mean nothing in this league,” Nowitzki said afterward. “I’d rather not be up 16 to be quite honest with you in the first half. A 16-point lead in the first half means a couple of stops, a couple of threes and that lead is gone.”

ABOUT THE SPURS (41-16): Parker understands the big picture that Popovich is always focused on, so he eventually relented when his head coach told him rest was the prudent approach after the All-Star break. “I didn’t want to realize because I want to play,” Parker told reporters. “But I trust Pop’s judgment and he felt it was the right time to get some rest before the playoffs. It was hard at the beginning but like I said, I trust him. My body definitely feels better now and I feel like I’m getting close to 100 percent.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. San Antonio is 2-0 against Dallas this season and has won the last seven meetings and 11 of the past 13 regular-season meetings.

2. Spurs G Marco Belinelli is 19-of-35 from 3-point range over the past seven games.

3. Dallas G Monta Ellis recorded both his 1,000th career steal and 500th career 3-pointer during the loss to the Bulls.

PREDICTION: Spurs 105, Mavericks 102