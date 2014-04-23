Preview: Mavericks at Spurs

After an impressive closing run in a Game 1 victory, the San Antonio Spurs look to ride the momentum into Game 2 of their best-of-seven playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at home. The Mavericks were poised to pull off the series-opening upset, earning a 10-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, but the veteran Spurs absolutely dominated with a 19-4 finishing touch to pick up the 90-85 win. It was their 16th straight victory at home dating to the regular season.

San Antonio limited Dallas’ leading scorer Dirk Nowitzki to 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting, which will be difficult to duplicate for the Spurs. ”I think he’s definitely going to be more aggressive and try more and maybe get the ball more than he did in the last game,” forward Boris Diaw, who was one of those tasked with defending Nowitzki, told reporters Monday. Nowitzki’s counterpart, Tim Duncan, had no issues on his end, producing 27 points to lead San Antonio, which has won 10 straight overall against Dallas.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS: Although it fizzled down the stretch of Game 1 in spectacular fashion, Dallas has tried to take some solace in the fact that the game was there for the taking after so many one-sided games between the teams of late. “I’m just glad to see we were able to fight and give ourselves a chance to win in the end,” veteran swingman Vince Carter told the Dallas Morning News. Carter was one of three Mavericks reserves to score in double figures (guard Devin Harris had a team-high 19 points) in the opener, as the Dallas bench outscored its starters 46-39.

ABOUT THE SPURS: The manner in which the Mavericks’ second unit dominated was notable, as San Antonio boasts a normally solid supporting cast that was limited to 23 points on 7-of-26 shooting. Nine Spurs averaged at least 8.2 points during the regular season but only seven managed to even get into the scoring column in Game 1, with usual contributor Marco Belinelli - who averaged 11.4 points this season - missing all four of his shots and going scoreless in 12 minutes. San Antonio had a 48-40 edge on the glass and a 56-32 advantage in points in the paint.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Duncan, G Tony Parker and G Manu Ginobili have won 102 postseason games together, eight fewer than the all-time winningest playoff trio of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Cooper.

2. San Antonio, the top 3-point shooting team during the regular season at 39.7 percent, was just 3-of-17 in Game 1.

3. The team that has won Game 1 has taken 77.3 percent of best-of-seven series in NBA history.

PREDICTION: Spurs 99, Mavericks 91