Preview: Mavericks at Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs routinely chalk up the victories when the Dallas Mavericks visit town. The Spurs are looking to record their 10th consecutive home win over Dallas on Wednesday as the Mavericks last won in San Antonio early in the 2010-11 campaign.

The Spurs have played splendidly at home this season no matter the opponent by going 7-0 with six double-digit victories. San Antonio has won eight of 10 overall and racked up a season-best 18 steals while recording a 98-84 home win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Dallas has dropped the first two games of a three-game road trip and played one of its worst games of the season in Tuesday’s 110-96 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Mavericks committed 19 turnovers against Memphis after having 17 miscues against Oklahoma City on Sunday.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), KENS (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (9-6): Veteran forward Dirk Nowitzki isn’t pleased with the way the club is operating after getting the season off to a strong start. “We’ve got to get better,” Nowitzki said after the loss to Memphis. “We knew that during the six-game win streak. We’ve got to keep working. We’ve got to get better defensively, work together, end the possession with rebounds and then we can get our flow game working.” Dallas was outscored in the paint by a count of 48-22 against Memphis and has allowed an average of 113.5 points in the consecutive losses.

ABOUT THE SPURS (11-3): Small forward Kawhi Leonard continues to expand his offensive game and leads San Antonio in scoring (21.5) while shooting 45.1 percent from 3-point range. Leonard had a stellar all-around game in the win over Phoenix with 24 points on 11-of-18 shooting to go with 13 rebounds and a season-best four steals. The fifth-year pro has scored 20 or more points in eight of his 13 games and his season low is 16 points.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. San Antonio has won 15 of the past 19 regular-season meetings.

2. Spurs PF LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle) is questionable after missing the past two games.

3. Dallas backup PG Raymond Felton hit all four of his 3-point attempts against Memphis after entering the contest 6-of-28 from behind the arc.

PREDICTION: Spurs 101, Mavericks 96