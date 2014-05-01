Spurs 109, Mavericks 103: Tony Parker led five players in double figures with 23 points to help host San Antonio overcome an outstanding shooting night for Vince Carter and seize a 3-2 advantage in its Western Conference first-round series with Dallas.

Manu Ginobili had 19 points, Tiago Splitter recorded 17 and Tim Duncan finished with 16 and 12 rebounds for the Spurs, who will try to close out the series on the road Friday night. Kawhi Leonard chipped in 15 points as San Antonio - which never trailed - finished with 24 assists against only six turnovers.

Carter made 7-of-9 3-pointers en route to 28 points and Dirk Nowitzki scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter to pace the Mavericks. Monta Ellis contributed 21 points for Dallas, which was outscored in the paint by a 54-28 margin.

Carter hit all three of his shots in the third - including two 3-pointers - to keep Dallas within 79-71 entering the final period and Nowitzki had a basket to open the scoring in the fourth. Carter buried his sixth triple to slice the Mavericks’ deficit to 98-94 with 2:58 left, but Parker was good from beyond the arc and then found Duncan on a pick-and-roll in the final minute to help the Spurs maintain a comfortable margin.

Devin Harris hit back-to-back 3-pointers to end a 15-3 flourish that closed out the first quarter and pulled Dallas to within 27-26. The Mavericks got even three times in the second before San Antonio finished strong for a 58-49 halftime advantage despite 14 points from Carter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Carter averaged 9.3 points through the first four games of the series. ... Dallas played without suspended F DeJuan Blair, who had 12 points and 11 rebounds in Game 4 but was ejected for kicking Splitter in the head. ... Splitter also had 12 rebounds and was one of four Spurs with at least five assists.