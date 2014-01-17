Preview: Mavericks at Suns

Two teams that should be in the mix for one of the final Western Conference playoff spots throughout the second half of the season square off Friday when the Phoenix Suns host the Dallas Mavericks. The Suns have been surprisingly good over the first half but Wednesday’s victory over the Los Angeles Lakers was just the team’s third in eight games since losing guard Eric Bledsoe (knee). Dallas blew a big lead in falling to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

The Mavericks’ fourth-quarter collapse in a 129-127 loss to the Clippers marked the fourth time this season they have lost after leading by 17 or more points. Dallas led 123-106 before Los Angeles closed with a 23-4 dash to hand the Mavericks a devastating defeat. Phoenix is playing the second of a five-game homestand and received solid outings from Gerald Green (season-high 28 points) and Markieff Morris (24) in the 121-114 win over the Lakers. Green scored 22 points against Dallas when the Suns posted a 123-108 victory on Dec. 21.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (23-17): Dallas again displayed a lack of killer instinct with the loss to Los Angeles in a contest that appeared to be well in hand. Coach Rick Carlisle has seen the pattern of miscues and is frustrated by the high number of unintelligent mistakes. “We made some really bad mental mistakes and gave them a chance and they took advantage of it,” Carlisle said after the loss to the Clippers. “It’s as hard a lesson as you’re going to learn in this league.”

ABOUT THE SUNS (22-16): Green was 12-of-18 from the field against the Lakers to shake out of a two-game slump that saw him go 7-of-23 from the field, including 1-of-14 from 3-point range. Green is receiving more minutes due to Bledsoe’s absence. and Phoenix needs him to tone down the number of subpar shooting performances. “I felt like I wasn’t settling for my jumper,” Green said after the big showing against Los Angeles. “Coach (Jeff Hornacek) is still telling me to shoot the ball, so I’m going to continue to do that. I just tried not to take as many 3s as I normally do.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Phoenix has won the last two meetings after Dallas rolled off 14 victories in the previous 16 matchups.

2. Mavericks F Shawn Marion (shoulder) scored 14 points against the Clippers after missing the previous four games.

3. Suns G Leandro Barbosa (shoulder) missed Wednesday’s game but is expected to be available against the Mavericks.

PREDICTION: Suns 119, Mavericks 115