Preview: Mavericks at Suns

The Dallas Mavericks were rebuffed in their biggest offseason move but made a couple other additions that has them believing they can compete in the Western Conference. Dallas lost out on center DeAndre Jordan but has a new backcourt of Wesley Matthews and Deron Williams as they open the season on Wednesday against the host Phoenix Suns.

Matthews (Achilles’ tendon) and Williams (calf) will be under a minutes restriction in the early weeks of the season and the Mavericks will be without small forward Chandler Parsons, who is still recovering from offseason knee surgery. Opening the season with a three-game road trip while dealing with injuries isn’t an ideal situation but coach Rick Carlisle isn’t panicking. “That’s why you have to have a deep team in this day and age,” Carlisle told reporters. “You’re going to have to absorb some injuries, and you’re going to have to deal with foul trouble, guys are going to get the flu once in a while, all kinds of things are going to happen during the course of an NBA season.” Phoenix suffered a late collapse last season by losing 10 of its final 11 games to miss out on a playoff spot and added center Tyson Chandler in the offseason to improve the inside toughness.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (2014-15: 50-32): Veteran power forward Dirk Nowitzki needs a little more rest these days, and the 13-time All-Star has averaged under 18 points in two of the past three seasons but remains the leader of the squad. The 37-year-old Nowitzki ranks seventh on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 28,119 points and will surely pass sixth-place Shaquille O‘Neal (28,596) during the campaign. Keeping Williams healthy and productive will be pivotal as the former All-Star has seen his scoring average drop from a career-high 21.0 in 2011-12 to 13.0 last season before signing with the Mavericks during the offseason.

ABOUT THE SUNS (2014-15: 39-43): Phoenix spent much of the summer unsure whether emerging star Markieff Morris would set aside his anger after the organization traded his twin brother Marcus to the Detroit Pistons. The power forward averaged 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds last season and showed up to camp with the proper attitude, and the franchise envisions him taking another step forward this season. The Suns again feature an all point-guard backcourt with Eric Bledsoe (team-best averages of 17.0 points and 6.1 assists last season) teaming with Brandon Knight.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Suns won three of last season’s four meetings.

2. Dallas coach Rick Carlisle is reportedly close to agreeing on a five-year contract extension.

3. Phoenix backup C Alex Len blocked five or more shots on six occasions last season.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 103, Suns 101