Preview: Mavericks vs. Suns

The Phoenix Suns are playing their next two games in Mexico City and the first is Thursday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. After two of the worst teams in the NBA square off, Phoenix will see a rise in competition level when it faces the San Antonio Spurs south of the border on Saturday.

The Mavericks have previously played in Mexico City as they lost to the Houston Rockets 108-106 on Dec. 6, 1997, in the first regular-season game played in Latin America. "Well, we're very much looking forward to this experience playing in Mexico City. It's my first time here," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle told reporters before Wednesday's practice. "For most of us, it's our first time here. The people are delightful, the arena is beautiful, Phoenix has a very good team, and we just played them last week." The altitude of 7,350 feet fits the Suns well for their back-to-back games against the older Mavericks and veteran Spurs. "We are playing in altitude and we're playing older teams," Phoenix coach Earl Watson told reporters. " We want to get there, get in and get used to the altitude and just be ready to run."

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (11-27): Veteran power forward Dirk Nowitzki has played in Mexico City during the preseason but knows it is a totally different deal to play in a game that counts. "This time it's in the regular season, so it's got a different feeling," Nowitzki told reporters. "I'm excited to be back, and hopefully we'll get a little streak going. We haven't really played well lately, but I'm excited to be here and promote our game in this nice stadium and nice city." Dallas is dealing with a three-game losing streak that included losses to the Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves to fall below those teams to the bottom of the Western Conference.

ABOUT THE SUNS (12-26): Phoenix is the "home team" for both its games in Mexico City and Watson wants a nice blend of basketball and leisure time. "Some guys will never go to Mexico City again or see the pyramids again in their lives," Watson told reporters. "Basketball is always a learning tool, but we understand we have one focus. That's one game at a time and to get a victory in each game." The Suns lost 120-116 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday after winning back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 2-4.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Suns recorded a 102-95 road victory over the Mavericks on Jan. 5 to halt a four-game losing streak in the series.

2. Phoenix PG Eric Bledsoe scored 31 points in the loss to Cleveland for his sixth 30-point outing of the campaign.

3. Dallas C Andrew Bogut (hamstring) is listed as day-to-day after being injured during Monday's loss to Minnesota.

PREDICTION: Suns 115, Mavericks 110