Preview: Mavericks at Suns

Devin Booker looks to continue a torrid scoring pace in the season’s final stretch as his Phoenix Suns try to put a pair of wins together after a long losing streak Sunday night when they host the Dallas Mavericks. Booker poured in 37 points Friday as Phoenix stunned Oklahoma City 120-99 to end a franchise record-tying 13-game losing streak and the second-year pro is averaging almost 30 in his last five outings.

The Suns are at the bottom of the Western Conference - 1 1/2 games below the Los Angeles Lakers - and own the second-fewest wins in the league, but won two of three against Dallas this season. “We haven’t played that well this year and we haven’t (given) our fans what they wanted to see,” Booker told reporters, “but we can take that as a team and get better next year.” The Mavericks made a run to put themselves in playoff contention, but have dropped seven of their last eight contests and will miss the postseason for the second time in 17 seasons while finishing under .500 for the first time in the same span. Nerlens Noel, who was acquired from Philadelphia at the trade deadline, is averaging 8.8 points and 7.2 rebounds in 19 games with Dallas and is 16-for-23 from the field the last five contests.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), FSN Arizona Plus (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (32-47): Dallas may not have guard Seth Curry (12.8 points) for a fifth straight game due to a shoulder injury that may end his breakout season. “He’s gotten it banged a lot and it’s painful,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle told reporters. “He’s concerned about it so we’re concerned about it.” Carlisle has been limiting minutes for his veteran players down the stretch as leading scorer Harrison Barnes (19.2) scored eight in only 18 minutes during the 102-89 loss to San Antonio on Friday.

ABOUT THE SUNS (23-57): Booker is supplying 29.8 points per game over the last five to push his team-leading mark to 22.1 and is averaging 6.8 assists in the same span - double his season average. TJ Warren poured in 23 points against Oklahoma City and hauled in a career-high 16 rebounds - reaching double figures in boards for the third time in six contests. Point guard Tyler Ulis is making a strong statement with more playing time, averaging 17.7 points and 8.1 assists the last seven games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Dallas future Hall of Fame F Dirk Nowitzki has played 1,392 games and his next appearance will put him past Tim Duncan for seventh on the NBA’s all-time list.

2. Phoenix rookie PF Dragan Bender, fourth overall in the 2016 draft, recorded 11 points in 35 minutes over three games since returning from an ankle injury.

3. The Mavericks came into the weekend fourth in the league in scoring defense (100.5) and Phoenix was last (113.2), but the Suns were ninth in scoring (107.5).

PREDICTION: Suns 110, Mavericks 99