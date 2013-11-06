Preview: Mavericks at Thunde

Russell Westbrook is back in action for Oklahoma City and plays his second game since injuring his knee last April when the Thunder host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Westbrook surprisingly returned in Sunday’s victory over the Phoenix Suns and had 21 points and seven assists in his season debut. Westbrook underwent a second surgery just more than a month ago that was supposed to leave him missing approximately a quarter of the season.

Dallas has been surprisingly potent on offense during a 3-1 start as offseason acquisition Monta Ellis has revved up the attack. Ellis is averaging 25 points and had a stellar night in Tuesday’s victory over the Los Angeles Lakers with 30 points on 11-of-14 shooting as well as posting nine assists. Westbrook admitted to being rusty in his return but that was certainly to be expected. “I could be better but that’s all right,” Westbrook said after the contest. “That’s expected. I’m not expected to come back and be bionic man. I’m just going to work my way through it.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (3-1): Dallas is averaging 114.3 points and topped 100 in all four games. Ellis has sparked the surge by resembling the star form he displayed with Golden State earlier in his career, and the Mavericks are also playing solid team basketball. “We’ve got a bunch of veteran players, smart players,” Dirk Nowitzki said after Tuesday’s win. “There’s not really a selfish guy on this team. We all share the ball.” Proof of unselfish play was the convincing win over the Lakers, when the Mavericks had 34 assists on 49 baskets.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (2-1): Forward Kevin Durant averaged 37.5 points in Oklahoma City’s two victories and tallied just 13 in the team’s lone loss. The sight of the Mavericks is sure to spruce him up as he averaged 35.5 points in four victories over Dallas last season – including a career-best 52 points on Jan. 18. Durant also had performances of 40 and 31 points against the Mavericks last season. Durant has already made 37 free throws (in 42 attempts) this season while averaging 29.3 points.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Oklahoma City has won six straight and eight of the past nine regular-season meetings.

2. Second-year F Jae Crowder is 10-of-14 from 3-point range for the Mavericks.

3. The Thunder have forced an average of 21 turnovers, the top mark in the league.

PREDICTION: Thunder 122, Mavericks 115