Preview: Mavericks at Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder were thriving before the All-Star break with five wins in six games and aim to keep the momentum going with the resumption of play when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. The Thunder are a half-game behind the eighth-place Phoenix Suns while in pursuit of the Western Conference’s final playoff spot. Injuries to Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook led to an early 3-12 hole and Oklahoma City has been climbing out of it ever since.

The Mavericks are in fifth place in the West and expect to have point guard Rajon Rondo back on the floor after he missed six games due to fractures to his nasal and left orbital bones. “I’ve talked to a couple doctors and for the most part, pretty much said the same thing,” Rondo told reporters. “If I’m not having double vision and my eye hasn’t dropped two millimeters, then I’ll be fine.” Dallas closed strong before the break with six wins in eight games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (36-19): Dallas added injury prone forward Amar’e Stoudemire during the All-Star break and is hoping he can pump up its frontcourt bench scoring. Production has been minimal and the thought is if the club can keep Stoudemire fresh and healthy, he might be able to make a significant impact over the final two months of the regular season. Stoudemire, a six-time All-Star, averaged 12 points and 6.8 rebounds in 36 games with the New York Knicks this season before parting ways.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (28-25): Point guard Russell Westbrook put on an epic performance in the All-Star Game with 41 points – one off Wilt Chamberlain’s record – to earn MVP honors and has been on a hot streak all month. He scored a career-high 48 points against the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 6 just two nights after matching his previous career high of 45 against the Pelicans and is averaging 31.2 points in six games. Westbrook is also averaging nine assists and 8.5 rebounds this month and delivered a triple-double against Orlando (25 points, 14 assists, 11 rebounds) on Feb. 2.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Mavericks have won the last three meetings, including a 112-107 home win on Dec. 28.

2. Durant is averaging 30.5 points over the last four games.

3. Dallas C Tyson Chandler (ankle) is expected to return to the lineup.

PREDICTION: Thunder 109, Mavericks 105