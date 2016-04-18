Preview: Mavericks at Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder put together an immaculate performance in the series opener and look to outclass Dallas again when they host the visiting Mavericks on Monday. The Thunder rolled to a 108-70 annihilation of Dallas on Saturday in what was the franchise’s largest margin of victory in a playoff game since relocating from Seattle to Oklahoma City prior to the 2008-09 campaign.

The third-seeded Thunder missed the playoffs last season and came out with a vengeance against the Mavericks as if they had a point to make. “We just wanted to come out and impose our will early,” All-Star forward Kevin Durant told reporters. “We didn’t want to ease into the game. We wanted to be the aggressor. We came out and did a good job.” Sixth-seeded Dallas set dubious franchise playoff records for fewest points scored and worst field-goal percentage (29.8 percent) in a truly woeful showing. “I guess the only positive I take out if this - it’s only one game,” power forward Dirk Nowitzki told reporters. “If you lose by two or by 50, in the playoffs, it’s only one game. We’ve got another crack to steal one on Monday night. We’ve got to play harder, we’ve got to play better. It’s as simple as that.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT, FSN Oklahoma

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS: Point guard J.J. Barea has been one of the team’s better players this month but his availability is in jeopardy after he aggravated a groin injury during the second half of Game 1. “I‘m very, very concerned,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle told reporters. “I think something happened. I don’t think it’s just tight.” Nowitzki scored 18 points on Saturday and the rest of the starting lineup combined for just 12 points on 5-of-25 shooting as guards Deron Williams (1-of-9), Wesley Matthews (3-of-10) and Barea (1-of-6) were unable to get untracked.

ABOUT THE THUNDER: Point guard Russell Westbrook (24 points and 11 assists in 29 minutes) and Durant (23 points in 26 minutes) were productive as usual but Oklahoma City also received a strong performance from power forward Serge Ibaka, who had 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting to go with nine rebounds and three blocked shots. Ibaka has struggled recently and went 1-of-12 from the field in his final regular-season appearance but was a much different player in the assault of the Mavericks. “When he’s knocking (down shots), it opens it up for us on the offensive end,” Durant told reporters. “Then guarding Dirk is tough. He made it tough on him all night. He was helping off, protecting the rim, spreading the floor. He was good, but we need him to be better next game.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Thunder are 5-0 against the Mavericks this season.

2. Dallas backup PF David Lee (foot) will likely sit out for the second straight game.

3. Backup Oklahoma City C Enes Kanter also thrived in the opener with 16 points and 13 rebounds in 23 minutes.

PREDICTION: Thunder 119, Mavericks 98