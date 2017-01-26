Preview: Mavericks at Thunder

Russell Westbrook's career triple-double count is now higher than the legendary Larry Bird, and he looks to add to his total when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. Westbrook recorded his 60th triple-double in Wednesday's 114-105 victory over New Orleans to break a tie with Bird and move into fifth place on the all-time list.

Westbrook, who posted 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists against the Pelicans for his sixth triple-double in the last seven games and 23rd of the season, understood the magnitude of passing Bird. "Obviously, he's a legend for a reason, and he's done a lot of different things for Indiana and the game," Westbrook told reporters. "It's an honor, man. I never take this game for granted - to play the game I love every night and to be able to do that is a great accomplishment." Dallas is enjoying its best stretch of the season as it downed the New York Knicks 103-95 on Wednesday for its fifth win in seven games. Power forward Dirk Nowitzki scored 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting in the victory but will be rested and won't make the trip to Oklahoma City.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (16-29): The starting backcourt is ailing as point guard Deron Williams (left big toe) departed the contest against the Knicks to join shooting guard Wesley Matthews (hip) on the sidelines. Williams is doubtful to play against the Thunder while Matthews will miss second straight game since being injured on Sunday. Seth Curry stepped in for Matthews and scored 20 points against the Knicks while Devin Harris will start at the point if Williams can't play.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (27-19): Westbrook's last two double-doubles have come after he was snubbed in the balloting for the Western Conference All-Star team. He is a shoo-in to be selected as one of the reserves as he attempts to become the first player since Oscar Robertson (1961-62) to average a triple-double over an entire season. Starting center Steven Adams contributed 20 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots against the Pelicans in his second contest since sitting out two games due to a concussion.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Thunder swept last season's four-game set and also won their first-round playoff series in five games.

2. Dallas veteran C Andrew Bogut (hamstring) blocked three shots in 21 minutes off the bench against New York after missing the previous six contests.

3. Oklahoma City backup C Enes Kanter recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds on Wednesday and is averaging 18.6 and 9.1 over his last 11 games.

PREDICTION: Thunder 112, Mavericks 104