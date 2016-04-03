Preview: Mavericks at Timberwolves

The Dallas Mavericks have vaulted themselves over the Houston Rockets and back into the top eight in the Western Conference while leaning on the defense during a three-game winning streak. The Mavericks will try to make it four straight when they visit the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Dallas allowed an average of 123.3 points during a three-game slide before turning things around completely and yielding 88.7 points in three consecutive wins. Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle is changing his lineup on a nightly basis due to injuries and matchups and pledged to continue tinkering the rest of the way. “We need everybody,” Carlisle told reporters after a 98-89 win in Detroit on Friday. “Going forward, we’re a walking adjustment. We’re going to have to adjust to whatever situation we’re up against.” The Timberwolves got chewed out by their coach after a 99-79 home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday and weren’t much better in a 98-85 setback at Utah on Friday.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (38-38): The remarkable turnaround on the defensive end has included several small lineups but also gave centers Zaza Pachulia and Salah Mejri chances to shine against Detroit’s big front line on Friday. “The guys are buying into a style of play that puts us into a better position to defend,” Carlisle told reporters. “Going forward, it’s a feel game. Sometimes we’ve got to go a little faster, sometimes we’ve got to tempo it down a little bit. We’ve got a smart, veteran team and these guys all want to win, so we’re just trying to do whatever it takes.” The offense is being taken care of by guard J.J. Barea, who poured in 29 points against the Pistons and is averaging 24.3 in the last three games.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (25-51): Minnesota lost twice to the Jazz in a seven-day span to help Utah jump up in the West playoff standings but can still play spoiler with remaining games against Dallas, Portland and Houston. “For our team, we want to use these games,” interim coach Sam Mitchell told reporters. “We’re playing teams that are fighting for something. Even though we’re not going to make the playoffs, this is how it’s going to be on the road if you make the playoffs.” Mitchell has spent the season trying to teach lessons to his young team but is struggling to turn talent into wins.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Timberwolves G Zach LaVine totaled three points on 1-of-15 shooting in the last two games.

2. Mavericks G Deron Williams (abdominal) missed the last five games and is questionable for Sunday.

3. Dallas has taken six straight in the series, including a 93-87 triumph in Minnesota on Jan. 10.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 102, Timberwolves 92