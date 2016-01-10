Mavericks 93, Timberwolves 87

MINNEAPOLIS - Dirk Nowitzki scored a game-high 29 points as the Dallas Mavericks edged the Minnesota Timberwolves 93-87 on Sunday at Target Center.

Chandler Parsons added 14 points and Zaza Pachulia scored 13 as the Mavericks handed the Timberwolves their sixth straight loss.

Dallas improved to 22-16 with the win. Minnesota has now lost 14 of its last 17 games and dropped to 12-26 on the season.

The 37-year-old Nowitzki was Dallas’ best shooter from downtown Sunday, hitting 4-of-7 shots from 3-point range. He finished the game 12-of-22 from the floor and added seven rebounds in 31 minutes.

It was Nowitzki’s fourth straight 20-point effort and his 13th such game this season. His 29 points were two shy of his season high.

Second-year guard Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 21 points, while Shabazz Muhammad scored 16 points in 28 minutes off the bench. Rookie Karl-Anthony Towns had a quiet night by his standards, scoring just 10 points and grabbing four rebounds.

After leading by six at halftime, the Mavericks used an 18-4 run to close out the third quarter with a 68-55 lead and never looked back. Former Timberwolves guard J.J. Barea hit a baseline jumper just before the end of the quarter to extend Dallas’ lead to 13.

Minnesota came as close as four points at 85-81 late in the fourth quarter on a Wiggins layup, but Nowitzki converted a 3-point play with 1:30 remaining and Dallas held on to escape Minneapolis with a victory.

Timberwolves veteran guard Andre Miller suffered a scary moment early in the fourth quarter when he hit the ground hard after getting fouled by JaVale McGee. Miller landed hard on his back with 10:06 remaining and remained on the court for a few minutes before eventually getting up and walking to the bench on his own power. Miller stayed in the game and hit the ensuing free throw.

NOTES: Mavericks PG Deron Williams played Sunday despite an elbow injury suffered Friday against Milwaukee. Williams, in his 10th season, is Dallas’ second-leading scorer, averaging 14.5 points per game. ... Sunday marked the first meeting this season between Minnesota and Dallas. The Mavericks swept the season series in 2014-15 against the Timberwolves, winning all three games. ... Minnesota F Andrew Wiggins had a career-high 35 points on Friday against Cleveland. Wiggins entered Sunday as the Timberwolves’ leading scorer, averaging 20.6 points per game. ... The Timberwolves continue their homestand against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Dallas returns home after its three-game road trip to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.