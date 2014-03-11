Preview: Mavericks at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors held off one team chasing them in the Western Conference with a win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. They will attempt to turn the same trick when the surging Dallas Mavericks visit on Tuesday. The Mavericks are sitting in seventh place in the West, two games behind the Warriors and ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns fighting for the No. 8 spot, following back-to-back wins.

Dallas looked like it would be the team to drop out of the top eight during a season-high three-game slide but bounced back in impressive fashion with home wins over the Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers over the weekend. The Mavericks are kicking off a three-game road trip that concludes in Oklahoma City, but have a string of eight straight home games awaiting them starting next week. Golden State has won four straight and nine of 11 despite nagging injuries in the starting backcourt of Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (38-26): The Mavericks were up 30 on the Trail Blazers in the second quarter before falling behind in the fourth only to rally for a 103-98 victory, and Dallas led Golden State by 18 on the road on Dec. 11 before Curry led a fourth-quarter rally that gave the Warriors a 95-93 win. The Mavericks pulled out to another early lead on Sunday but this time held off the Pacers the whole way en route to a 105-94 victory. “We did it by keeping a real even and strong disposition and we were tied together very well collectively,” coach Rick Carlisle told reporters. “We had great chemistry (against Indiana).”

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (40-24): Thompson put up 21.5 points in the first two games of the winning streak before leaving Friday’s 111-97 triumph over Atlanta with a lower back strain. The sweet-shooting guard shook off the injury and poured in 22 points in 35 minutes on Sunday, helping cover for Curry’s limited mobility due to a quad strain. “(Curry) told me he was feeling fine,” coach Mark Jackson told reporters after Sunday‘s 113-107 win over the Suns. “The guys had a sense of urgency and they understood how big this game was and that we had an opportunity to take control of it. … I was just trying to make sure, at some point, to get him a breather.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The home team has taken each of the last four in the series, including the first two meetings this season.

2. Dallas F Jae Crowder (abdominal) is questionable for Tuesday.

3. Golden State F David Lee is averaging 20.7 points on 61.7 percent shooting over the past three games.

PREDICTION: Warriors 105, Mavericks 104