Preview: Mavericks at Warriors

Stephen Curry has a big performance to equal when the Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. The last time Curry stepped on the court against the Mavericks, he poured in 51 points for the second 50-point outing of his career and made 10 3-point baskets as the Warriors posted a 128-114 victory. Golden State has won the first two meetings with the Mavericks, who have lost three of their last four games.

Dallas scored a season low 75 points in Thursday’s loss to Portland and has suddenly experienced issues scoring points. The Mavericks have failed to reach 100 points in eight of their last 10 games, a period in which recently acquired point guard Rajon Rondo has clashed with coach Rick Carlisle over who calls the plays. Dallas got center Tyson Chandler back against the Trail Blazers, and he had 14 rebounds after missing three contests due to a hip injury.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Southwest (Dallas) CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (40-23): Dallas is sputtering, and some of that could be due to an adjustment period involving adding players such as Rondo and power forward Amar’e Stoudemire to the mix. “We’re a different team than we were early in the season,” Carlisle told reporters. “We’re in the process of refining the formula for this particular group. The formula’s changed, and I like the direction we’re going.” Stoudemire had 12 points in just 14 minutes against Portland and is averaging 11.7 points on 14-of-23 shooting over the past three games.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (47-12): Shooting guard Klay Thompson has struggled badly with his shooting over the last three games and is barely over 30 percent after going 17-of-56. “Klay’s a little frustrated I think with his shooting the last couple of games,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters. “He’s going to be fine. The only thing I see is that I think he’s taking two or three difficult shots a game where he could probably just move the ball along and wait for another one.” Thompson is 6-of-27 from 3-point range during his slump.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Golden State has won the last five meetings.

2. Dallas SF Chandler Parsons (ankle) is expected to miss his seventh straight game.

3. Warriors reserve PG Shaun Livingston is 19-of-29 shooting over the last four games.

PREDICTION: Warriors 118, Mavericks 112