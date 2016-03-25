Preview: Mavericks at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have won nine of their past 10 games and continue their pursuit of the all-time wins mark when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. Golden State won its 64th game when it beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday and needs to go 9-2 over its final 11 to surpass the NBA-record 72 wins compiled by the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls.

The Warriors have won a record 51 consecutive home games - including 33 straight this season - and eight of their final 11 are at home as they attempt to reach 73 wins. “Honestly, if we take care of homecourt the rest of the way, that’s going to be a good thing for whatever record it is,” Curry said after the win over the Clippers. “We don’t want to limp into the playoffs. We want to continue our winning mentality.” Nailing down victory No. 65 could be a mere formality as Golden State is 9-1 in its last 10 regular-season games against the Mavericks. Dallas also is fading fast with eight losses in 10 games after losing to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday and is tied for seventh place with the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference playoff race.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (35-36): Dallas opened a four-game road trip with a 109-103 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday and the contest began a stretch in which eight of its final 12 games are on the road. Forward Dirk Nowitzki was concerned about some of the defensive issues in the loss while coach Rick Carlisle disapproved of the amount of miscues. “The turnovers were a big problem,” Carlisle told reporters. “They were a big problem from the beginning. Seventeen (turnovers) for 22 points is too many.”

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (64-7): Guard Stephen Curry scored 33 points against the Clippers to break out of a two-game mini-slump in which he scored 33 total points on 10-of-35 shooting. Curry was just 3-of-21 shooting from 3-point range during the games against San Antonio and Minnesota and bristles at the use of the word slump to describe his struggles. “I never thought I was in one personally,” Curry said afterward. “The ball didn’t go through for a couple games and you got to stick with it and just play better. I‘m looking forward to what’s coming up.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors have won their last six home matchups with the Mavericks.

2. Dallas SG Wesley Matthews is averaging 18.5 points and made 11-of-17 3-point attempts over the past two games.

3. Golden State SG Klay Thompson made seven 3-pointers and scored 32 points against the Clippers - matching the 32 total he scored in his own two-game shooting funk (12-of-34).

PREDICTION: Warriors 127, Mavericks 100