Preview: Mavericks at Warriors

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry has been adjusting to having Kevin Durant as a teammate but he just reminded everyone why he's the top long-range shooter in the sport. Curry knocked down a record 13 3-point baskets in Monday's 116-106 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans and looks for an encore performance against the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Curry scored 46 points and broke the 3-point mark he shared with Kobe Bryant and Donyell Marshall one game after going 0-for-10 from 3-point range in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. "I was hard on myself in practice the (previous) two days. I had pretty good shooting sessions," Curry said afterward. "I don't overreact to games like that whether I go 0-for-10 or 2-for-12 or whatever it is. My process is the same, but I had another level of focus the last two days trying to get my rhythm back and see the ball go in." The explosive outing marked the first time Curry reached 40 points this season after delivering an NBA-leading 13 last season. Former Golden State forward Harrison Barnes is thriving with the Mavericks and scored 31 points in Tuesday's 109-97 road victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (2-5): Barnes, who is averaging 22.3 points, joined Dallas as a free agent on a four-year, $94 million deal and already has three 30-point performances in seven games after reaching that mark just once in four seasons with the Warriors. Barnes has averaged 32.5 points over the past two games with power forward Dirk Nowitzki (Achilles) sidelined and is flashing potential as a go-to player. "It's going to be bigger expectations and I'm going to have a larger role on this team," Barnes told reporters. "But the biggest thing I've learned in my four years of being in this league is winning is the biggest priority, so I'm trying to do whatever I can to help this team win."

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (5-2): Curry hadn't even registered a 30-point outing this season prior to Monday's splurge and is averaging 26.4 points, second on the squad behind Durant's 28.9. Curry had made at least one 3-pointer in an NBA record 157 consecutive games before coming up empty against the Lakers and was an amazing 13-of-17 from long distance against the Pelicans. "When he's going off like that, you don't really have to find him," small forward Draymond Green told reporters. "He'll find a way to get a shot off, that's for sure."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors have won 12 of the past 15 meetings.

2. Dallas PG Deron Williams (calf) will his third straight contest.

3. Golden State SG Klay Thompson scored 24 points against the Pelicans — only his second 20-point outing of the season.

PREDICTION: Warriors 125, Mavericks 99