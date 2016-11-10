Warriors walk over undermanned Mavericks

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Another night, another record-setting, 3-point-shooting performance by the Golden State Warriors.

Klay Thompson poured in 18 of his 20 points in the first eight minutes of the game Wednesday night as the Warriors used a long-range barrage to spoil homecoming for Harrison Barnes and Andrew Bogut in a 116-95 shellacking of the undermanned Dallas Mavericks.

Thompson, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green each connected on four 3-pointers, the first time in NBA history that a quartet of teammates all bombed in four or more on the same night.

"There should be a lot of nights like this," Thompson said after Golden State hit 51.5 percent of its 3-pointers (17 of 33), outscoring Dallas 51-18 from beyond the arc. "We've got two of the best scorers in the world, a lot of great shooters and playmakers. ... We have a chance to be special."

Facing the Warriors for the first time since leaving as a free agent in the offseason, Barnes matched his best point total at Oracle Arena with 25 points, hitting 8 of 20 shots. He also found time for eight rebounds.

"I wish we had gotten a win," said Barnes, who downplayed the reunion, "but I'm proud of how we fought."

Bogut, who was dealt to Dallas in a cost-cutting move by Golden State in July, was one of six Mavericks either being rested or injured.

Dallas, which opened a four-game trip with a 109-97 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, suited up just nine players.

The Warriors needed only three of their own for a while, with just Thompson (18 points), Durant (eight) and Green (eight) scoring in the first period as Golden State built a 34-15 lead.

Thompson scored 18 of the Warriors' first 23 points, almost single-handedly building a 23-13 lead that paved the way for Golden State's sixth win in eight games.

"You just knew it was going to happen eventually because he's such a great shooter," Green said of Thompson, who had made only 11 of his 53 threes (20.8 percent) in the Warriors' first seven games. "It was good to see it tonight."

Curry, coming off a personal record-setting display when he made 13 threes Monday against New Orleans, finished with 24 points and a team-high six assists in a rare head-to-head duel with younger brother Seth. The Mavericks' guard missed 13 of 17 shots but managed 10 points and a game-high nine assists.

"Extremely weird, but it's also fun," Stephen Curry said of his fourth NBA matchup with his brother. "Tough night for him tonight, but he's confident. He knows who he is."

Durant led the Warriors with 28 points, hitting 4 of 7 3-pointers. He completed a double-double with 10 rebounds.

Thompson went 7-for-7 from the field and 4-for-4 on threes in his early burst before finishing 8 of 13 from the field and 4 of 7 on threes. Green did a majority of his scoring from beyond the arc (4-for-6) on a 16-point, 10-rebound night.

"All in all, a really, really good first half," assessed Warriors coach Steve Kerr, whose team shot 66.7 percent in the half and 58.1 percent for the game. Golden State made 14 threes in the first half.

"Another step in the right direction," Kerr said.

Justin Anderson scored 16 points and Dwight Powell 14 for the Mavericks, who made the trip without Dirk Nowitzki (sore Achilles) and Deron Williams (strained calf).

Powell also had a team-high nine rebounds, while Anderson accumulated eight rebounds and seven assists for Dallas, which had won two in a row.

Besides Bogut, the Mavericks also rested veterans J.J. Barea and Wesley Matthews. That trio of regular starters had combined for 29 points in Tuesday's win over the Lakers.

"The schedule dictated the rest that these guys (got)," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. "Right now the story is we have to get our veterans healthy and get our team back together, then get our formula right."

Durant scored 11 points and Curry his first 10 in the second quarter, during which the Warriors opened a 67-34 advantage.

Led by Barnes and Powell, the Mavericks rallied back to respectability in the third period. They used a 29-11 run to get within 78-65 with still 13 1/2 minutes to play.

Barnes and Powell scored eight points apiece in the third quarter, during which Dallas outscored Golden State 32-17.

The Mavericks were still within 13, 88-75, in the third minute of the final period before the Warriors' Curry dropped in a floater and a 33-footer, helping Golden State rebuild a 20-point advantage before coasting home.

The Mavericks finished the game at 39.5 percent from the field and made just 6 of 28 3-point attempts.

NOTES: Warriors coach Steve Kerr said his club had a team meeting on Wednesday morning in the wake of Tuesday's presidential election. "You walk in and see the faces of your players, most of them who have been insulted directly as minorities. It's sort of shocking," he said. "The whole process has just left all of us, I think, feeling just kind of disgusted and disappointed." ... Mavericks SF Harrison Barnes has scored at least 31 points in three of his eight games for Dallas. He never scored more than 30 in 307 games with the Warriors. ... The Warriors made the playoffs all four seasons Barnes and C Andrew Bogut were on the roster together. The team had missed the postseason in five consecutive seasons before taking Barnes with the seventh overall pick of the 2012 draft. ... The head-to-head between brothers Stephen and Seth Curry was the fourth of their NBA careers. Stephen also outscored his brother in the first three -- 19-9, 23-7 and 38-0 -- all last season.