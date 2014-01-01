Preview: Mavericks at Wizards

The Washington Wizards are coming on strong and are on the verge of climbing over the .500 mark. All they have to do is find a way around the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. The Wizards are winners of five of their last six games and are averaging 105.2 points in that span behind strong play from point guard John Wall and backcourt mate Bradley Beal.

Washington is showing promise on defense as well and held the Detroit Pistons to 12 fourth-quarter points in a 106-99 win on Monday. “We played with heart and we played simple,” forward Martell Webster said. “You can do all the drills you want to play defense, but at the end of the day it all relies on how much heart you have.” The Wizards will need plenty of that heart to stop the Mavericks, who have hit the century mark in eight straight games.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (18-13): Dallas took the first two of its three-game road trip, including a controversial 100-98 victory at Minnesota on Monday. Shawn Marion topped 30 points for the first time since 2008-09 with 32 but appeared to foul Kevin Love on a 3-point attempt at the buzzer - a foul that went uncalled but was admitted by the NBA on Tuesday. Foul or not, the Mavericks came away with the victory and have won two straight behind Marion. “The last two games I think you can tell he’s confident,” Monta Ellis said of Marion. “I think he’s more tuned in of being disrespected by other teams leaving him that way, so he’s been working on his game and it’s paying off the last two games.”

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (14-14): Washington is focused on moving past .500 and climbing up the standings in the Eastern Conference. “That’ll mean a lot for us,” Beal told CSN Washington. “The biggest thing we want to do is get over that, not just get to it. We’re more than capable of doing that. We just got to be able to get over that hump. Once we get there, we got to just push forward and continue playing the way we’ve played these last couple of games.” The Wizards’ hot streak coincides with Beal’s return to the lineup on Dec. 16, and the second-year guard is putting up 14.5 points and shooting 54.2 percent from 3-point range in the last six games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Mavericks have taken seven straight in the series by an average of 7.3 points.

2. Wall has scored 20 or more points in a career-high seven straight games.

3. Ellis was held to nine points on 3-of-14 shooting on Monday and is struggling to 38.8 percent from the field in the last five games.

PREDICTION: Wizards 106, Mavericks 103