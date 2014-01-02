Mavericks 87, Wizards 78: Monta Ellis led the way with 23 points as visiting Dallas controlled the final minutes and knocked off Washington.

Vince Carter added 13 points off the bench and Jose Calderon scored 11 points for the Mavericks, who completed a 3-0 road trip. Brandan Wright chipped in 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting in a reserve role.

John Wall scored 22 points and Trevor Booker collected 10 points and a career-high 19 rebounds for the Wizards, who were held to 37.5 percent shooting. Marcin Gortat chipped in 12 points and Bradley Beal struggled to 10 on 4-of-13 from the field.

Washington grabbed a 74-70 lead with 4:58 left in the game but Carter responded with a 3-pointer and Wright knocked down a jumper on the next possession to put Dallas on top. Washington went 4 1/2 minutes without a field goal and Ellis put the game away with six free throws in the final 17 seconds.

The Wizards ended the first half on a 15-4 run to take a 42-39 lead into the break and pushed the advantage to 51-43 on Beal’s jumper early in the third. The Mavericks fought back to take a brief lead before trailing 61-59 heading into the fourth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wall pushed his career-best streak of 20-point games to eight. … Dallas F Dirk Nowitzki was held to nine points on 3-of-14 shooting, marking the first time he has failed to score in double figures since April 7. … The Wizards (14-15) missed an opportunity to jump over .500 and lost for the second time in seven games.