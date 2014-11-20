Guard duo works magic, Mavs beat Wizards

WASHINGTON -- Guards Monta Ellis and J.J. Barea popped jumpers, forward Dirk Nowitzki popped pills and the high-scoring Dallas Mavericks outlasted the Washington Wizards 105-102 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Ellis scored 24 of 34 points in the first half while Barea had 10 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter for the Mavericks (9-3). The highest scoring team in the NBA, Dallas handed the Wizards their first home loss of the season and have won nine in a row over the Eastern Conference team.

They also received a scare when Nowitzki crumpled to the floor midway through the fourth quarter and limped to the locker room after spraining his left ankle. Minutes later, the 2007 NBA Most Valuable Player returned and hit a decisive 3-pointer in the closing minutes after the two teams traded the lead 10 times during a five minute and 35 second stretch in the final period.

“Just rolled [the ankle] a little bit like I’ve done a million times in my career,” said Nowitzki, who scored 13 points with three 3-pointers. “Walked it off, come back [into the locker room] and re-taped it. Came right back out, popped some pills and was able to finish the game.”

The Mavericks were able to finish off the Wizards (7-3) despite an impressive return from Bradley Beal.

Washington’s leading scorer in the playoffs last season, Beal scored 21 points in 26 minutes in his season debut. The wing guard underwent left wrist surgery on Oct. 12 after suffering an injury against the Charlotte Hornets during Washington’s third preseason game.

Forward Otto Porter and Beal hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Washington ahead 85-84 lead with 7:58 remaining, starting the back-and-forth action.

Barea rejoined the Mavericks this season for the first time since helping Dallas win the NBA title in 2011. His jumper put Dallas up for good at 96-95 with 2:37. After an empty possession for Washington, the point guard also drained a 3-pointer.”

“[J.J.] found some openings there, knocked some big shots down for us,” Nowitzki said. “That’s what he did for us in [2011]. He’s a feisty little player. He’s got a big heart.”

Nowitzki and his re-taped left ankle re-entered the game returned with 3:27 remaining . The 36-year old drained a shot from beyond the arc for a 102-97 lead with 1:20 left.

Guard John Wall had 11 points and 11 assists for the Wizards but was 5 of 17 from the field. He missed a potential tying 3-pointer with 26.9 seconds remaining.

“I thought it was a good look,” said Wall, who missed his first eight shots before finding greater success in the second half. “They went under on the screen and I was open. I had confidence to take it and I kind had got myself in a rhythm in the second half. Just missed it.”

Forward Paul Pierce and center Marcin Gortat each had 17 points for the Wizards. Washington had won its first four home games. This game came down to the final minutes, but the Wizards believe they lost the matchup during the middle periods.

Washington trailed 54-53 at halftime after allowing 31 points in the second quarter. Wall committed two turnovers opening the third quarter and Nowitzki’s 3-pointer capped a 9-0 run for a 63-53 lead less than two minutes into the period

“A good team like that, you can see them turn a one point lead into a 10-point lead in a matter of a minute,” Wall said.

Dallas hit three of four free throws inside the final 18 seconds and 25 of 29 overall.

Ellis sizzled from the start, sinking his first five shots and six of seven in the first quarter for 18 points, including a stretch of 12 straight for Dallas. His teammates went 1 of 12 for five points in the quarter and 10 of 30 in the first half. They eventually joined the scoring action. Forward Brandan Wright also scored 14 points with several highlight dunks.

“How much I did in the first half, they came in and did in the second half,” Ellis said.

NOTES: The Mavericks made 12 of 28 3-pointers and the Wizards sank 10 of 22. ... Dallas G Devin Harris (right lower leg soreness) was inactive. ... Wizards G Bradley Beal averaged 17.1 points per game last season, ranking second behind G John Wall. ... The Mavericks entered averaging 109.3 points per game. ...With Beal back, the Wizards made guard Glen Rice Jr. inactive for the first time this season. ... The Mavericks return home to face Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, the same day the Wizards host LeBron James, Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers.