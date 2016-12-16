sdibka-Antetokounmpo scores 30 as Bucks top Bulls

MILWAUKEE -- Matthew Dellavedova drained a 3-pointer that restored a double-digit lead with 1:34 left as the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late Chicago Bulls rally for a 108-97 victory Thursday night at the Bradley Center.

Making a rare appearance in front of a national television audience, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker put on a show. They combined to hit 24 of 46 shots and sink five 3-pointers to finish with 30 and 28 points, respectively.

Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Parker grabbed five boards and dished out three assists.

The duo didn't need much time to heat up, either, scoring 12 each in the first quarter. Both hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first half as Milwaukee connected on eight of 10 from long distance while shooting 55.1 percent from the floor. The Bucks led by as many as 27 before going into halftime up 64-45.

Chicago's Taj Gibson scored 17 of his 19 in the first half while Jimmy Butler added 10 before the break and finished with a team-leading 21. Dwyane Wade scored 16 of his 20 in the second half as Chicago finally snapped out of its funk and mounted a charge in the fourth quarter.

With most of Milwaukee's starters on the bench, Chicago used a 12-0 run cut the deficit to 14 with 7:31 to play. Wade scored 10 during that stretch.

Antetokounmpo scored on a put-back with six minutes left, but the Bulls weren't done; a Doug McDermott 3-pointer made it a nine-point game.

A Dellavedova-to-Antetokounmpo lob put the Bucks back into a double-digit lead, only for Butler to get the Bulls back within eight on a corner 3-pointer, his first of the night. However, Chicago made just one more shot the rest of the way.

NOTES: PG Rajon Rando returned to the Bulls' starting lineup and finished with five points, five rebounds and eight assists. Rondo tweaked his left ankle at the team's practice Monday afternoon and did not play Tuesday night in a 99-94 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. ... Milwaukee F Michael Beasley (sore foot) did not play. ... Bucks G Tony Snell, acquired from the Bulls in a preseason trade, is 6 of 25 on 3-point attempts in his past six games after going 1 of 2 on Thursday. ... G Michael Carter-Williams, whom Chicago received in exchange for Snell, has appeared in just three games this season because of a bone bruise in his left knee and a sprained left wrist. He could return to action as early as next week, Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. ... Milwaukee will face the Bulls again Friday night in Chicago. The Bulls won the season series against the Bucks 3-1 a year ago.