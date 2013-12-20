Preview: Nets at 76ers

Joe Johnson and the Brooklyn Nets found their groove against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, raining down 3-pointers at a near-record rate. The 76ers will look for a measure of revenge Friday when the teams renew acquaintances in Philadelphia. Johnson knocked down 10 of Brooklyn’s 21 3-pointers in the 130-94 drubbing, but the Nets couldn’t build off that momentum as they dropped a 113-107 decision to the Washington Wizards two nights later.

While the rare offensive explosion may have stunned fans of Brooklyn, it likely came as no surprise to those who support the struggling 76ers. Philadelphia has lost seven consecutive games and has surrendered more than 100 points in all but one of those defeats. The 76ers defense has been particularly galling over the previous two outings, having allowed 139 points to Portland - the most in the NBA so far this season - before getting torched by the Nets.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE NETS (9-16): League followers questioned Brooklyn’s logic in hiring recently retired point guard Jason Kidd as head coach - and those concerns were magnified when the Nets got off to a dreadful start. But Kidd’s continued progress, combined with a better run of good health, has players more optimistic about the team’s chances moving forward. “He’s basically learned on the fly,” Johnson told the Bergen Record. “As each game goes, he gets better or he tweaks it a little more, or he gets vocal or whatever the case may be.”

ABOUT THE 76ERS (7-19): It isn’t enough that Philadelphia is headed down a swift path to a high lottery pick in next year’s NBA draft; now the 76ers have to deal with reports of discontent in the locker room. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Thursday that forward Thaddeus Young has requested a trade, having expressed his disinterest in playing for a team with designs on rebuilding. “Thad is ready to leave Philly,” a source told the Inquirer. “He isn’t with the whole tanking thing.” Young is averaging 15.8 points and 6.6 rebounds.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Brooklyn has won four of the last five meetings.

2. Johnson, who had 37 points Monday, averages 17.4 in 35 career games versus the 76ers.

3. 76ers G Michael Carter-Williams (knee) practiced Wednesday; he has been out of action since Dec. 5.

PREDICTION: Nets 111, 76ers 101