Preview: Nets at 76ers

The Brooklyn Nets look to bounce back from their loss to the San Antonio Spurs when they conclude their three-game road swing against Philadelphia on Wednesday. It hasn’t exactly been a November to remember for the Nets, who have lost six of their last seven games, and to make matters worse NBA commissioner Adam Silver publicly criticized the organization’s “unhealthy” spending habits. However, relief should come in the form of the 76ers - a team Brooklyn has beaten in four of the past five meetings.

Philadelphia has opened up the new season with 14 consecutive losses - 10 of which have come by 10 points or more -- and is one loss shy of matching the franchise-worst 0-15 record by the 1972-73 squad. The 76ers started their four-game homestand with a 114-104 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers and have dropped 18 of their last 20 games at Wells Fargo Center dating back to last season. “We’re not that far away, I genuinely believe that,” coach Brett Brown told reporters. “Nobody is rolling over and pointing fingers, these guys are great.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), CSN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE NETS (5-8): Andrei Kirilenko - who has been the subject of trade rumors recently - did not travel with the team on its current road trip for personal reasons and it’s not known when or if he will return. Deron Williams led the way with 24 points to go along with seven assists in the 99-87 loss to the Spurs and has scored in double figures in four straight games. Kevin Garnett was given a rest day and missed the San Antonio game, but is expected to return to the lineup on Wednesday.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (0-14): Michael Carter-Williams scored a season-high 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the loss to the Trail Blazers to finish in double figures for the sixth time in seven outings since returning from a shoulder injury. “We’re getting closer and closer to a win,” Carter-Williams told reporters. “We just need to stay positive and stay together.” Philadelphia did not make a 3-pointer (0-of-8) against Portland, but scored 70 points in the paint.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nets have won the last two meetings with the 76ers by a combined 10 points.

2. Brooklyn has lost four of its last five games on the road.

3. Philadelphia has topped the 100-point mark in only two of its 14 games.

PREDICTION: Nets 96, 76ers 91