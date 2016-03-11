Preview: Nets at 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are staring at their best chance to snap a 13-game slide when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. The 76ers own the worst record in the NBA, 10 games behind the Nets, who are second-to-last in the Eastern Conference.

Unlike Philadelphia, Brooklyn can’t be accused of trying to pile up losses in order to secure draft position since the Boston Celtics own the Nets’ No. 1 pick this June. Instead, Brooklyn is just trying to survive as it reaches the finale of a nine-game road trip that started out promising with wins in three of the first six games. The Nets ensured a losing road trip with a 104-99 setback at Toronto on Tuesday despite getting 35 points from center Brook Lopez. The 76ers are all about the future and got one building block back on Tuesday in Nerlens Noel (knee) while fellow frontcourt stud Jahlil Okafor (shin contusion) missed his fifth straight game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), TCN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE NETS (18-46): Lopez got the night off at Minnesota on Sunday and watched as Brooklyn allowed the Timberwolves to shoot 68.4 percent from the field. Lopez was back on Tuesday and the Nets were a different team, building up a 16-point lead at one point before falling off the pace. Brooklyn was stronger on the defensive end against the Raptors, holding them to 47.4 percent from the floor while Lopez dominated the middle with seven blocks.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (8-56): Okafor is dealing with soreness and swelling in the shin and is having some problems with his knee as well, though coach Brett Brown seems unconcerned. “I see it with Nerlens, I see it with my young guys,” Brown told reporters. “It’s a long season for 19- and 20-year-olds. We’re trying to be wise with them and help them get through it. We believe the knee is unrelated to (Okafor’s) shin. We’ve learned more about it as we’ve treated some inflammation in his shin. It’s just felt funny.” Okafor is averaging 17.5 points on 50.8 percent shooting during his strong rookie campaign but has not played since pouring in 26 points on 12-of-18 shooting at Orlando on Feb. 28.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nets signed G Sean Kilpatrick to a second 10-day contract.

2. 76ers PG Ish Smith in averaging 21 points in the last five games.

3. The teams have split two meetings this season, with Philadelphia earning a 103-98 victory on its home floor Feb. 6

PREDICTION: 76ers 116, Nets 113